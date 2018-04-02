Elms College President to Speak at Instant Issues Event on April 12

SPRINGFIELD — The World Affairs Council of Western Massachusetts will present Elms College President Harry Dumay at an Instant Issues Brown Bag Lunch event on higher education, immigration, and the public good on Thursday, April 12 at noon in the Community Room of One Financial Plaza, 1350 Main St., Springfield.

The program is open to the public. The cost with a box lunch — tuna, turkey, roast beef, or vegetarian sandwich — is $20 for council members and $25 for non-members. The cost for members without a lunch is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. The RSVP deadline is Tuesday, April 10. Register by calling (413) 733-0110 or visiting www.worldaffairscouncil.com.

The U.S. has benefited greatly from an international flow of paying college students, talented graduate students, and expert post-doctoral fellows, teachers, and researchers. Immigration policies that seem to make the U.S. unwelcoming to foreign groups threaten that contribution of higher education to the public good. Colleges and universities are assessing how they can respond both on and across their campuses.

A native of Haiti, Dumay has served in higher-education finance and administration at senior and executive levels for nearly two decades. Before joining Elms, he served for five years as senior vice president for Finance and chief financial officer for St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. He is currently a commissioner of the New England Assoc. of Schools and Colleges Commission on Institutions of Higher Education, a board member of the Boston Foundation’s Haiti Development Institute, and a member of the board of directors and finance committee of the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H. He is also board founder and chair for a small nonprofit dedicated to development projects in Haiti.

The Instant Issues Series is sponsored by Wilbraham & Monson Academy and Sir Speedy. The World Affairs Council is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established in Springfield in 1926 to promote civil discussion of foreign policy based “on information, not prejudice or propaganda.”