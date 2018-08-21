Elms College Ranks High in ‘Best Colleges for Your Money’ List

CHICOPEE — Elms College ranks in the top 30% of colleges in Money magazine’s list of Best Colleges for Your Money 2018.

“We are very pleased to be recognized as a Best College by Money magazine,” said Walter Breau, vice president of Academic Affairs at Elms College. “It’s gratifying to receive recognition from Money magazine for the work of faculty and staff to provide high-quality academic programs and personalized student support at a reasonable cost.”

To determine this year’s value rankings, Money reviewed each institution’s graduation rates, tuition charges, family borrowing, and alumni earnings, in addition to 22 other factors. The colleges on the list each demonstrate educational quality, affordability, and alumni success.

“The fact that Elms is the top-ranked school in the Greater Springfield area — ranked higher than nearly all other Western Massachusetts colleges — is a testament to our mission of transforming lives through education, which calls us not only to prepare students with a liberal-arts curriculum and professional studies, but also to remain affordable and therefore accessible,” said Harry Dumay, president of the college.

The full rankings are viewable at time.com/money/best-colleges.