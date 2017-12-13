Elms College, St. Stanislaus to Hold Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

CHICOPEE — The Elms College School of Nursing, in collaboration with the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Sunday Sandwich Ministry, is holding a memorial service and dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 20 to honor homeless persons who have passed away in 2017 in Chicopee. The public is invited to join in remembrance. Food pantry donations of non-perishable food items or money may be made at the event.

The event takes place 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry, 170 Pendexter Ave., Chicopee. The memorial will be held at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by a dinner service at 5 p.m. The memorial program will be held outside, so attendees should dress accordingly. The meal will be held inside the soup kitchen.

For 27 years, on or near the first day of winter and the longest night of the year, the National Coalition for the Homeless (NCH) has advocated this national day of memory to bring attention to the tragedy of homelessness and to remember homeless friends who have lost their lives to homelessness.

The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Sandwich Ministry distributes food and clothing to people who are homeless or facing financial challenges in Chicopee center each Sunday.

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry Inc. is a nonprofit organization serving the hungry and disadvantaged in the Greater Chicopee community. Lorraine’s serves an average of 100 meals each evening and approximately 500 families a month through the pantry.

Elms College School of Nursing operates the caRe vaN, providing free healthcare to the homeless and underserved of Chicopee and Holyoke.