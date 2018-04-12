Elms College Streamlines Application Process for Mount Ida Students

CHICOPEE — Elms College is offering a simplified and speedy application process to students affected by the imminent closure of Mount Ida College who wish to continue their education without delay.

Elms guarantees admission for current Mount Ida College students who are in good academic standing, and will notify first-year applicants of their admission decision within one week of receiving an application.

The streamlined online application is free. For current and newly admitted Mount Ida students, Elms College will waive the essay and letters of recommendation requirements. Students who have completed the common application this year need simply to add Elms College to their list of schools and provide a few additional details to complete the process. Due to the college’s rolling admission policy, newly accepted students still have time to enroll for the fall semester, apply for financial aid and scholarships, and secure suitable housing.

Many majors at Elms mirror those of Mount Ida, including graphic design, biology with a pre-medical concentration, sport management, accounting, and criminal justice. Like Mount Ida’s students, many Elms attendees are also athletes, taking advantage of the same Division III sports, including basketball, cross country, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and softball.

The online application and additional information for Mount Ida students can be found at elms.edu/aspecialwelcome. First-year and transfer students and their families can direct questions to Xiomara DeLobato, associate director of Admission, at delobatox@elms.edu or (413) 265-2206.