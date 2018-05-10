Elms Conference to Focus on Helping Students Affected by Trauma

CHICOPEE — The Education Division at Elms College will host a three-day conference in July to give educators tools for working with students who have been affected by trauma.

The conference, titled “Trauma-sensitive Schools: Meeting the Needs of Traumatized Students and Their Teachers,” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, through Friday, July 13, on the Elms College campus.

This comprehensive, trauma-informed conference is designed for pre-K-to-12 school administrators, teachers, counselors, school nurses, and paraprofessionals. District and school teams are strongly encouraged to attend. The summit will provide educators with the knowledge, understanding, and tools to create a successful trauma-informed learning environment, whether in a single classroom, a whole school, or an entire district.

Topics that will be explored in the conference include: “Which strategies for traumatized students really work?” “What are key steps that schools can take to build relational trust?” “How do we support the grownups?” and “What are systemic approaches for schools and school systems to address trauma?”

The cost for an individual to attend is $250; for district/school teams of three or more, the cost is $200 per person. The registration deadline is June 13. To register, e-mail dubuquej@elms.edu.