Elyssa Morgan Wins Florence Bank’s President’s Award

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced that Elyssa Morgan was recently selected as a recipient of its President’s Award for 2018.

The President’s Award was established by the bank in 1995, affording employees the annual opportunity to nominate their peers for an honor that recognizes outstanding performance, customer service, and overall contribution to Florence Bank. Morgan was nominated by numerous colleagues.

Morgan is the deposit operations manager at the main headquarters in Florence and has worked at the bank for seven years. She holds an associate’s degree in business administration from Bay Path University.

“Elyssa is a perfect example of how hard work and determination truly pay off,” said John Heaps Jr., president and CEO of Florence Bank. “Her peers have praised her dedication, enthusiasm, and the impressive skill set that she brings to the job each day.”