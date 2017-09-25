Employment Law and HR Practices Conference Set for Nov. 2

AGAWAM — The Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast (EANE) will present its annual Employment Law and HR Practices Conference on Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Sheraton Monarch Place in Springfield. The full-day conference, which draws attendees from throughout the region, will address the ever-changing employment-law landscape and HR best practices in today’s modern workplace.

“Building on the momentum from our recent sold-out Compensation and Benefits Conference, we are excited to bring together speakers and topics focusing on the vital developments in employment law,” said Meredith Wise, EANE president.

The program will featured keynote speaker Jennifer McClure, CEO of Unbridled Talent and co-founder of DisruptHR. McClure helps leaders leverage their influence to solve real-world business problems. She will present “DisruptHR: the Rebellious Future of HR,” challenging attendees to think differently about the way they approach people and talent by taking risks, stirring the pot, and disrupting the future of work.

Other sessions will include a comprehensive update on the recent developments in state and federal employment law, plus breakout sessions covering topical issues such as stay interviews, immigration, employee retirements, remote workers, safety, and more.

The cost for the program is $285 per person with discounts for three or more with early-bird pricing prior to Oct. 13. Register at www.eane.org/employment-law-hr-practices-update-2 or call (877) 662-6444. The program will offer 5.25 credits from the HR Certification Institute and SHRM.