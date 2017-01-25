Employment Report in Massachusetts Mixed in December

BOSTON — Local unemployment rates increased in all 24 labor-market areas in the state during the month of December, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported. Compared to December 2015, the rates were down in all areas.

Five of the 15 areas for which job estimates are published recorded seasonal job gains in December, with the largest gain in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, followed by the Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford, Peabody-Salem-Beverly, New Bedford, and Framingham areas. Seasonal losses occurred in the remaining areas.

From December 2015 to December 2016, 13 of the 15 areas added jobs, with the largest percentage gains in the Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury, Taunton-Middleborough-Norton, Springfield, and Boston-Cambridge-Newton areas.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for December was 2.8%.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.8% in the month of December. The statewide seasonally adjusted jobs estimate showed a 6,600 job gain in December, and an over-the-year gain of 75,000 jobs.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.