ERC5 Welcomes Ed Zemba as President

HAMPDEN — The ERC5-East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce inaugurated President Edward Zemba of Robert Charles Photography at its recent annual meeting at The Starting Gate at GreatHorse.

Robert Charles Photography has been a member of the ERC5 since 1974, and Ed Zemba has been participating in chamber events for more than 20 years.

The annual meeting also ushered in First Vice Chair Charles Christianson of CMD Technology and celebrated the continued efforts of Treasurer Joe Lawler of The Gaudreau Group. Past President Dennis Lopata of Life Care Center of Wilbraham relinquished his responsibilities to Zemba.

“I am honored to have this opportunity and look forward to working with our spectacular board,” said Zemba. “Together, with other organizations such as the SRC, we can bring needed attention to businesses and communities of Western Massachusetts.”