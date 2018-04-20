ESE Donates $240,000 to Big E/West Springfield Trust Fund

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Eugene J. Cassidy presented a donation of $240,198 to The Big E/West Springfield Trust Fund, in a ceremony held at Town Hall on April 18. The amount, the largest to date since the fund’s inception in 1994, represents 1% of the Exposition’s gross revenues for 2017.

“The exposition is a long-time supporter of its hometown, and maintains this fund to help youths and the elderly as well as benefit education for our children,” said Cassidy. “I encourage every town agency or qualifying organization to apply for a Big E/West Springfield grant to defray the costs of important projects.

“Maintaining this fund for the betterment of the quality of life in our town is of the utmost importance to the Exposition,” he went on. “We hope more qualifying agencies, services, schools and centers apply for grant dollars to supplement their efforts.”

Including this year’s gift, exposition contributions now total $3,999,669. During the presentation of this year’s check, Cassidy pledged a personal donation of $331 to bring the total to an even $4 million. Trustees of the Fund are: West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt, Cassidy, and Attorney Mary Paier Powers.

Grants in 2017 totaled more than $63,209 for 15 town organizations, schools and sports teams and more including:

The West Springfield Boys & Girls Club for indoor program space, renovations, and improvement;

The West Springfield Park & Recreation for sports registration fee waivers for participants who show a need;

Ecumenical Outreach for monthly and holiday meals; care packages for the homeless;

The Lions Club for a tribute to Veterans, flags and scholarships;

St. Thomas the Apostle School to update its library, three computers, and encyclopedias;

West Springfield Alternative School for a field trip to Salem, Mass.;

West Springfield High School for matching basketball sneakers for all levels, AED trainer, girls varsity track and field uniforms, and equipment; and

• The YMCA of Greater Springfield for Birch Park amenities and activities