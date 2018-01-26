Expedia Names Lenox ‘Best Place to Escape in Massachusetts’

LENOX — The Lenox Chamber of Commerce announced that travel-booking website giant Expedia has named Lenox as the “Best Place to Escape in Massachusetts.”

Expedia released its “Best Place to Escape in Every State” feature on Jan. 3. These places made the list for being ideal for a relaxing getaway where visitors can recharge, take a breather, and revel in serene solitude.

“From quaint small towns to quiet nature preserves, this country is full of places to escape to, and we’ve chosen our favorite in each state, highlighting the perfectly restful things to do there. So, sit back, relax, and start dreaming of better times ahead — these calm places are calling your name,” Expedia author Lily Rogers wrote.

Lenox and Berkshire notables highlighted in the article included Blantyre, Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, the Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home, and Berkshire Grown.

“It’s very exciting for Expedia to recognize Lenox as the exceptional place it is once again,” said Jamie Trie, marketing director for the Lenox Chamber of Commerce. “Last year, Expedia named Lenox as a top luxury vacation spot, and USA Today named us the ‘Best Northeastern Small Town.’ This is a great recognition to start off the new year with.”