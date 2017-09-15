Expo to Bring Back ‘Marketing Myths Revealed’ Panel

SPRINGFIELD — The Business & Innovation Expo of Western Mass., the seventh annual business-to-business show produced by BusinessWest and the Healthcare News, slated for Thursday, Nov. 2 at the MassMutual Center, will feature a wide range of educational seminars and panel discussions.

Take the “Marketing Myths Revealed” panel, for instance. Back by popular demand and slated for 1:15 to 2:30 p.m., the discussion will bring together key regional players in marketing and visual design to offer up their combined expertise. Award-winning graphic designers, marketers, copywriters, and visual artists will offer their insight and advice and unwrap some marketing secrets, myths, and misconceptions. Attendees will find out what others are asking and saying about successful brands and campaigns in today’s market. Panelists will include Amy Scott, president of Wild Apple Design Group, who will moderate, and representatives from the Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts, Inspired Marketing, and Greenfield Community College, to name a few.

The Expo will feature more than 150 exhibitor booths, educational seminars, breakfast and lunch programs, and a day-capping Expo Social. Current sponsors include Comcast Business (presenting sponsor), Johnson & Hill Staffing Services and Wild Apple Design Group (executive sponsors), Inspired Marketing (show partner), MGM Springfield (corporate sponsor), Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst (education sponsor), Xfinity (social sponsor), Elms College (information booth sponsor), Smith & Wesson (Workforce Support Center sponsor), Savage Arms (JoinedForces parking sponsor), and the Better Business Bureau (contributing sponsor). Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Exhibitor spaces are also available; booth prices start at $800. For more information on sponsorships or booth purchase, call (413) 781-8600, ext. 100.