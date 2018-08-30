Facebook Community Boost Opens Registration for Upcoming Springfield Event

SPRINGFIELD — Last November, Facebook announced the launch of a new program to invest in small businesses across the country. The program, Community Boost, is designed to help small businesses grow and to give people the digital skills they need to compete in the new economy.

Facebook Community Boost will be visiting 30 cities this year and will be in Springfield on Sept. 10 and 11. Registration is open for anyone who wants to come to Community Boost, which kicks off on Sept. 10 at Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. To learn more, visit www.fbcommunityboost.com/cities/springfield-ma.

When Facebook heard that Massachusetts wanted more digital skills training, it became a driving force behind why Springfield was chosen to host Community Boost. A survey by Morning Consult of small businesses in Massachusetts found demand for digital skills — 69% — of respondents said an individual’s digital skills were important — while small businesses also see social media as critical to their success. Of the surveyed businesses, 76% say Facebook allows them to reach more customers outside their cities, states, and countries, while 53% small businesses on Facebook say it has helped them hire additional employees.