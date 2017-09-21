Facial Cosmetic & Maxillofacial Surgery Promotes Leslie Leone

EAST LONGMEADOW — Facial Cosmetic & Maxillofacial Surgery, P.C. announced the promotion of Leslie Leone to clinical nurse supervisor.

“Leslie has been an outstanding student, employee, nurse, and professional,” said Practice Administrator Fredrika Ballard. “We have enjoyed being part of her professional development over the past eight years. We feel honored to have such a wonderful, caring, and talented nurse to lead our team and take exceptional care of our patients.”

Leone joined the practice in 2009 as a licensed dental assistant after graduating from Porter & Chester. She was hired to work exclusively with owner Dr. Richard Fraziero at the East Longmeadow location. After working alongside Fraziero for a few years, he encouraged her to further her education to become a registered nurse. She completed pre-requisites at Springfield Technical Community College and transferred to American International College, graduating from AIC in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and became an RN at Facial Cosmetic & Maxillofacial Surgery.

In addition to her eight years in the oral-surgery field, Leone is also DAANCE-, ACLS-, and CPR-certified. She is involved in pre- and post- surgery direct patient care, as well as managing medication inventory for in-office surgeries, code preparation, and readiness.

Her new position as clinical nurse supervisor allows her to use her wide-ranging skills to oversee the entire clinical department. “I enjoy providing patient-centered care on a daily basis while also mentoring the clinical staff,” she said.