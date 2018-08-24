Facial Cosmetic & Maxillofacial Surgery Welcomes Dr. Steven Nguyen

EAST LONGMEADOW — Facial Cosmetic & Maxillofacial Surgery, P.C. announced that Dr. Steven Nguyen, an Atlanta native, has joined the oral-surgery practice.

Nguyen earned his DMD degree at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. He also completed a general practice residency at Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, N.Y. Afterward, he was accepted into the six-year MD integrated Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Program at the Mount Sinai Downtown/Jacobi Medical Center in New York City, and received his MD degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Nguyen practices the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery procedures, including repair of oral-facial trauma, orthognathic surgery, general anesthesia and IV sedation, wisdom-teeth removal, bone grafting and dental implants, management of oral pathology, treatment of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disease, minimally invasive salivary gland procedures, as well as traditional dentoalveolar surgery. He maintains certifications in BLS, ACLS, PALS, and ATLS.

For an appointment with Nguyen, call (413) 525-0100. Nguyen will also be offering same-day emergency appointments based on the direction of patients’ general dentists and physicians; area dentists and physicians should press option 1 when they call, and they will be directed to a front-desk coordinator who will accommodate the patient.