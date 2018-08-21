Family Business Center Will Present Dinner Forum on Sept. 12

HOLYOKE — The next dinner forum of the Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley will be held Wednesday, Sept. 12 at Delaney House, and the main presenter is Robert Frank, professor of Management and Economics at Cornell University.

Frank will discuss how the field of behavioral economics helps business owners (and all humans) understand our irrational decisions, behaviors that run counter to our own interests, and what we can do about it.

Owners and managers who are members or interested in a closer look may contact Ira Bryck at (413) 835-0810, or learn more at fambizpv.com.