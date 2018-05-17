Family-law Attorney Leslie Jordon Joins Cooley Shrair, P.C.

SPRINGFIELD — Peter Shrair, managing partner of Cooley Shrair, P.C., announced the appointment of attorney Leslie Jordon to the firm.

Jordon has practiced family law since 1991. Her practice has focused on marital dissolution actions involving high-net-worth estates, complex support proceedings, and high-conflict custody matters. She spent the first 17 years of her career practicing in Los Angeles, where she was certified by the Board of Legal Specialization of the State Bar of California as a family-law specialist and was recognized as a Rising Star for three consecutive years by Southern California Super Lawyers.

A graduate of Brown University and the Northwestern University School of Law, Jordon has been active in the bar and has held leadership positions in national and local organizations. She served as chair of the Family Law Section of the American Assoc. of Justice (formerly the Assoc. of Trial Lawyers of America), was on the executive committee of the Family Law Section of the Beverly Hills Bar Assoc. as well as the board of governors of the Women Lawyers Assoc. of Los Angeles, and was appointed to the Sole Practitioner and Small Firm Section Council of the Massachusetts Bar Assoc.

Jordon has also lectured and moderated panel discussions on the subject of family law for the Family Law Section of the Assoc. of Trial Lawyers of America, the International Bar Assoc., and the Law Education Institute, co-sponsored by the Family Law Section of the American Bar Assoc., and has been a contributing author to multiple continuing legal-education programs.

Since the inception of her career, she has engaged in pro bono work, receiving an award from the Harriet Buhai Center for Family Law for distinguished service to the cause of justice of low-income families in Los Angeles County and representing economically disadvantaged litigants in court. She has also volunteered her time as a judge in the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. Mock Trial Program, a competition for high-school students in the Commonwealth.