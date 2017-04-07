Fazzi Associates Announces Leadership Transition

NORTHAMPTON — Dr. Robert Fazzi, founder and managing partner of Fazzi Associates, has announced that Tim Ashe has been promoted to chief operating officer and is now responsible for the firm’s day-to-day leadership.

Ashe joined Fazzi in 2006 and became a partner in 2007. Since that time, he has led the firm’s Operational Consulting division to provide organizational, operational, turnaround, and change-management services to home-care and hospice agencies across the country. Under his leadership, Fazzi has helped hundreds of agencies improve outcomes and profitability through best practices in organizational structure, clinical and operational processes, and new models for staffing, supervision, and care management. More recently, Ashe also assumed responsibility for the company’s Outsourced Billing, Finance, and Information Technology divisions.

A long-time leader in the field of home care and hospice, Ashe’s career has included a blend of clinical, operational, fiscal, and academic roles. He is a frequent presenter at national and state conferences and is often asked to contribute to industry forums. He is also the co-director of the 2016-17 National Home Care and Hospice State of the Industry Study.

Fazzi will continue as the firm’s managing partner. But in transferring the leadership of the firm’s daily operations to Ashe, he will devote more time to the company’s future investments as well as to national and international community-based care issues that are close to his heart.

“I want to say, at this milestone in Fazzi’s history, that I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished and contributed to our industry thus far, and I’m also incredibly excited about what the future holds,” Fazzi said. “Tim is an incredible leader. I am looking forward to working closely with him as we expand our national and international efforts.”