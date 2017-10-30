Hotel Northampton’s Fhad Khazraj Named Food Server of the Year

NORTHAMPTON — Hotel Northampton announced that team member and restaurant server Fhad Khazraj, an employee of the hotel for more than four years, has won the Massachusetts Restaurant Assoc. (MRA) 2017 Food Server of the Year Award. Khazraj received the honor at the “Stars of the Industry” awards gala on Oct. 24, where he was a finalist among exceptional hospitality employees throughout the Commonwealth.

“We recognize the efforts of our hotel team as they provide top-notch service year-round,” said Hotel Northampton owner Mansour Ghalibaf. “It was exciting and well-deserved to have Fhad recognized on a statewide level with this great MRA distinction.”

Hotel Northampton also had a finalist in the Bartender of the Year category. Randy Krutzler has been with the hotel for more than 20 years and was included in the top three.