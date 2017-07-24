First Choice Loan Service, Berkshire Bank Home Lending Join Forces

BOSTON — New Jersey-based residential mortgage lender First Choice Loan Services Inc., a Berkshire Bank company, and Boston-based Berkshire Bank Home Lending announced that they will merge their mortgage lending platforms together. This follows Berkshire Bank’s acquisition of First Choice Bank, former parent company of First Choice Loan Services, announced in June 2016 and finalized in December.

Berkshire Bank Home Lending covers home-lending needs with its 45 mortgage loan originators. These loan originators will work alongside the approximately 150 loan originators from First Choice Loan Services. Established in 2009, First Choice Loan Services produced over $2.5 billion in loan volume in 2016.

“It’s exciting to see the combination of these two home-lending teams who are so well-matched in every way come together,” said Al Costello, president of First Choice Loan Services and executive vice president of Berkshire Bank Home Lending. “From their core values to business processes and philosophies to their company cultures, they will do incredible things as one team. The synergy that is in the works shows amazing opportunities and possibilities for the future.”