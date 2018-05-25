First-ever Improv Theater in Western Mass. to Open in Hadley

HADLEY — Happier Valley Comedy announced the opening of the first-ever improv theater in Western Mass., to be located at 1 Mill Valley Road in Hadley. The local improv company will provide regular shows, classes, and professional and personal development services. It will be the only improv theater in the state outside of the Boston region.

Happier Valley Comedy’s recent fundraising effort raised close to $27,000, making it possible to begin immediate construction of a 70-seat theater and classroom space in the new complex along Route 9 in Hadley.

“We were absolutely blown away by the generosity and enthusiasm of our community, friends, and family,” says Pam Victor, founder and president of Happier Valley Comedy. “I am awash in gratitude. And let me add that hiring Scott Braidman two months ago was the smartest business decision I’ll ever make.”

Braidman was recently named general manager and artistic director of Happier Valley Comedy, and he is overseeing the theater build out and all operations of the new space. Braidman and Victor plan to open the theater by June 25 in time to hold their weekly summer classes. When the stage is complete later this fall, Happier Valley live shows will move to the new space. By the end of the year, the calendar will expand to include shows every Saturday night. The Happier FAMILY Comedy Show will remain at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art.