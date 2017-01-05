FIT Staffing to Host Job Fair for IT Professionals Jan. 26

SPRINGFIELD — Are you an experienced IT professional seeking your next career move? FIT Staffing will host a job fair from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the UMass Center at Tower Square, 1500 Main St., in downtown Springfield.

Job Fair 2.0 will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect with employers in the Western Mass. and Hartford County areas who are seeking talented IT professionals for their organizations. Participating companies in the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and insurance industries will be looking for qualified candidates for their mid- to senior-level IT roles.

FIT Staffing will provide light refreshments, and no registration is required for job seekers. For more information, contact jfallon@fitstaffingsolutions.com.

FIT Staffing is a Springfield-based, women-owned staffing company that connects qualified information-technology professionals with local businesses looking to hire top technical talent.