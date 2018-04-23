Five Finalists Named for Greenfield Community College President

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Community College board of trustees and presidential search committee announced the selection of five finalists who will be considered to fill the college’s leadership role after President Robert Pura, who is retiring after 18 years of service at GCC.

The five finalists were selected from among 11 semi-finalists drawn from a pool of applicants in a national search conducted by the consultant firm RH Perry. Each candidate will spend a day on campus in a variety of meetings and open forums with students, faculty, staff, and the general public. The forums will allow attendees the opportunity to provide written feedback, which will be reviewed by the board of trustees. The finalists for the post are:

• Christopher Gilmer, executive director of Alcorn State University’s Vicksburg, Miss. campus and the Southwest Mississippi Center for Culture and Learning;

• Carla Oleska, vice president for Institutional Advancement at Elms College in Chicopee;

• Arlene Rodriguez, senior Academic Affairs advisor to the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education;

• Yves Salomon-Fernandez, president of Cumberland County College, an associate degree-granting institution offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees through on-campus university partnerships in rural New Jersey; and

• Julie White, senior vice president of Student Engagement and Learning Support at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, N.Y.