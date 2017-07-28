Five Innovative Artists to Show at Springfield Pop-up Gallery Walk

SPRINGFIELD — Vibrant, multi-media art is coming to downtown Springfield. The Springfield Central Cultural District’s (SCCD) Art Stop program, to be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, will feature five artists at 1550 Main Street, New England Public Radio (NEPR), the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, the TD Bank building, and the UMass Center at Springfield. Residents, neighbors, and employees are invited to join in the free celebration to enjoy art, food, music, and more.

The event will have an independent gallery opening at each stop, with light snacks and drinks, as well as the artist on site to speak about his or her work and take questions. All five galleries will have a completely different feel, surprising the visitor upon arrival.

In NEPR will be Lynn Sisler, with mixed-media pieces inspired by the natural world. 1550 Main will feature Frank Carter, a well-known painter out of Indian Orchard Mills, displaying large, colorful paintings. The UMass Center at Springfield hosts Marcus Hickley, a Springfield native looking at people of color in pop culture. Amanda Tobin, a recent graduate working with acrylic and unusual items like sand, will show at the Community Foundation. Finally, the TD Bank building will display the photography of Joanne Bell, featuring local shots.

Between the galleries, the SCCD has hired street performers with a jazz theme, as an homage to the upcoming Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. The Eric Bascom Trio, Jeremy Turgeon, Alton Skinner, and Kevin Chaffee will be playing varied styles. White Lion Wednesday, taking place in Tower Square Park, will also provide music and local libations.

Visitors can also take a tour of the NEPR studios, visit the Springfield Symphony’s new box office at 1441 Main Street, and view a video produced by Springfield students with Enchanted Circle Theatre courtesy of Focus Springfield. Tower Square’s permanent galleries — Art for the Soul, Valley Photo Center, and Avis Neigher Gallery — will be open for visitors as well. Sidecar Bakery will be on site slinging coffee and beignets to round out the evening.