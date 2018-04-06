Flipped Learning Global Initiative Names Thomas Mennella to Faculty

LONGMEADOW — Thomas Mennella, associate professor of Biology and director, Master of Science in Applied Laboratory Science & Operations for Bay Path University, has been named to the Flipped Learning Global Initiative (FLGI) International Faculty as a founding member.

“Flipped learning is incredibly powerful when leveraged to its fullest potential,” Mennella said. “FLGI and the International Faculty of which I’m part see our role as providing the best training, coaching, and support for flipped-learning instructors as we possibly can so that every student, everywhere, globally, can receive the best education possible.”

The FLGI is a worldwide coalition of educators, researchers, technologists, professional-development providers and education leaders. Its International Faculty is comprised of 30 practitioners in flipped learning from around the world, and the faculty can provide training and support in five languages.

“Thomas Mennella is a leader among leaders on the FLGI International Faculty. His thought leadership is already shaping the direction of several programs, and we look forward to bringing to fruition the projects undertaken in collaboration with Tom,” said Jon Bergmann, chief academic officer, Flipped Learning Global Initiative.

FLGI Research Fellow Robert Talbert, associate professor of Mathematics, Grand Valley State University, has defined flipped learning as “a pedagogical approach in which first contact with new concepts moves from the group learning space to the individual learning space in the form of structured activity, and the resulting group space is transformed into a dynamic, interactive learning environment where the educator guides students as they apply concepts and engage creatively in the subject matter.”

At Bay Path University, Mennella first implemented flipped learning five years ago in his Genetics courses as an opportunity to review and practice critical concepts with students.

Through the International Faculty, FLGI will be able to deliver a consistent standard of training and ongoing support to schools and school systems anywhere in the world. Mennella and the 29 other founding faculty members were selected from a pool of more than 550 candidates.