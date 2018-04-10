Florence Bank Names Dean Brown to Its President’s Club for 2018

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced recently that Dean Brown was named to the President’s Club for 2018. The honor recognizes superior performance, customer service, and overall contribution to Florence Bank.

Brown, a card operations specialist in the Operations Department in the main branch in Florence, began work at Florence Bank in 2008.

“For 10 years, Dean has been a reliable asset to our organization,” said John Heaps Jr., president and CEO of Florence Bank. “His energy is boundless, and his ability to encourage others is admirable.”