Florence Bank Names Julie Duffé a Recipient of President’s Award

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced that Julie Duffé was recently selected as a recipient of its President’s Award for 2018.

The President’s Award was established by the bank in 1995, affording employees the annual opportunity to nominate their peers for an honor that recognizes outstanding performance, customer service, and overall contribution to Florence Bank. Duffé was nominated by numerous colleagues.

Duffé, a customer service representative in Florence Bank’s main office, has been with the bank for seven years. She is a Springfield Technical Community College graduate and holds an associate’s degree in business administration and finance. In addition, she is also certified as an individual retirement account specialist through Ascensus.

“The long list of comments we received about Julie tells the story — from ‘she goes above and beyond to ensure customers get the best service’ to ‘her infectious enthusiasm and commitment to her job puts everyone in a positive, happy mood,’” noted John Heaps Jr., president and CEO of Florence Bank. “Julie is a true asset to the bank, and the President’s Award is very well-deserved.”