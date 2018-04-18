Florence Bank Names Teresa Wurszt to its President’s Club for 2018

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced recently that Teresa Wurszt was named to the President’s Club for 2018. The honor recognizes superior performance, customer service, and overall contribution to Florence Bank.

Wurszt, an assistant commercial loan administration manager in the main office in Florence, joined the bank in 2015. With nearly 20 years of banking experience, she was praised by her colleagues for her knowledge, collaboration, and dedicated work ethic.

“We are lucky to have Teresa on the Florence Bank team,” said John Heaps Jr., the bank’s president and CEO. “Her commitment to the bank is admirable, and her positive attitude and ability to motivate others is inspiring. Teresa is a perfect fit for the esteemed President’s Club.”