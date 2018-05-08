Florence Bank Promotes Erin McHugh to VP/Operations Manager

FLORENCE — Florence Bank promoted Erin McHugh to the position of vice president/operations manager.

McHugh joined Florence Bank in November 2010. Formerly, she served as the payments operations manager. An accredited Automated Clearing House professional, she studied at the University of Connecticut, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. She volunteers as a basic tax preparer for Community Action Pioneer Valley’s income-tax assistance program. She attends the New England School for Financial Studies.

McHugh is a past recipient of the President’s Club Award, given out annually to select Florence Bank employees who consistently exemplify the highest standards of performance and customer service within Florence Bank.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Erin McHugh,” said Florence Bank President and CEO John Heaps Jr. “Throughout her tenure at the bank, she has proven herself to be a motivated self-starter. Her performance, dependability, and expert knowledge have made her an integral asset.”