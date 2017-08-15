Florence Bank Promotes Kristen Lemoi to VP, Marketing Manager

FLORENCE — Florence Bank promoted Kristen Lemoi to the position of vice president, Marketing manager. She joined Florence Bank in June 2011.

Prior to her recent promotion, Lemoi had served as the assistant vice president, Digital and Merchandising manager for Florence Bank, and played an integral part in the 2014 launch of the bank’s new brand. In her new role, she will help steer the bank’s strategic marketing decisions.

Lemoi received her bachelor’s degree in marketing from UMass Dartmouth. She is currently on the board of the Cancer Connection, and holds the title of certified financial marketing professional from the ABA Institute of Certified Bankers.

“We are very pleased to announce Kristen’s promotion,” said Florence Bank President and CEO John Heaps Jr. “Kristen has proven that she is a visionary within the marketing space, and we are delighted to continue to watch her create new, innovative ways to connect with our customers as well as the communities we serve.”