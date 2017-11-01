Food Waste Symposium Slated

EASTHAMPTON — RecyclingWorks in Massachusetts, Associated Industries of Massachusetts, and the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts are co-hosting a symposium on food recovery on Nov. 9, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Mill 180 Park in Easthampton, MA.

Businesses will learn about food recovery options across the EPA Food Recovery Hierarchy such as source reduction, food donation, animal feed, anaerobic digestion, and composting. Attendees will hear success stories from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Stop & Shop, Log Cabin Restaurant, River Valley Market, and Brew Practitioners about diverting food scraps and surplus prepared food from disposal.

The goal of this symposium is to create an intimate setting of 100 people from hospitality, hospitals, and other food service operations to discuss options for reducing food waste.

“There are now more opportunities to cost effectively reduce food waste at businesses in Massachusetts than ever before, said Lorenzo Macaluso, Director of Client Services at The Center for EcoTechnology. “Reducing food waste is great for the environment and often helps boost the bottom line. We have helped facilitate great results from food establishments of all types and events like these are a great way to learn how to plug into the range of available options.”

Registration is now open. Tickets are $25.00 and may be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.