The Fort to Host Fourth ‘Plunge into the Parade’ Fund-raiser March 9

SPRINGFIELD — The Fort in Springfield will host “Plunge into the Parade” on Thursday, March 9 from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring drinks, celebrity servers, and live music. The celebrity servers will include the Dress For Success board; the Suit Up Springfield board; Devin Sheehan of the Holyoke School Committee; and Jacob Wycoff, John Hesslein, and Jeff Cramer of Western Mass News.

Donations collected by the celebrity servers will go back to both the Leprechaun Plunge Committee of South Hadley and the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. A percentage of food and drinks purchased during the event will also be donated by the establishment.

This is the fourth of five fund-raising events taking place on Thursdays through March 16 to raise money for both organizations. A complete list with dates, locations, and celebrity servers may be found at www.facebook.com/plungeintotheparade.