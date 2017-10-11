I Found Light Against All Odds to Hold Masquerade Ball Gala Nov. 4

SPRINGFIELD — I Found Light Against All Odds will present its first annual Masquerade Ball Gala on Saturday, Nov. 4. The festivities will include horse-and-carriage photos, food stations, presentations, and music.

The gala will take place at Chez Josef, 176 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Black ties and masks are encouraged. Tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased by clicking here.

The proceeds from this event will be used to award eight $500 scholarships and one $1,000 scholarship for the 2017-18 school year. The recipients will be formerly at-risk high-school seniors from nine different high schools in surrounding cities and towns who have overcome the darkness in their lives, found light in education, and are headed to college. The student from the community with the most attendees at the gala will be the one to receive the $1,000 scholarship.