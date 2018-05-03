Foundation for TJO Animals to Present Pets Rock! Event on May 19

SPRINGFIELD — The Foundation for TJO Animals will present its second annual Pets Rock! — a concert to benefit local, homeless animals in need at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center — on Saturday, May 19 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Springfield Lodge of Elks #61, 440 Tiffany St., Springfield.

The event is sponsored by Planet Fitness and the Arbors Camp, and hosted by special guest Pat Kelly of Lazer 99.3 and 98.5. Pat Kelly will kick off the festivities, featuring entertainment by local bands Tough Customer and Good Acoustics. There will plenty of games and activities for kids hosted by Arbors Camp, crafters will be on hand with their unique items, and raffle prizes will be given away. Lunch will be provided, and and both White Lion Brewing Co. and Harpoon Brewery will be on hand.

Tickets are $20 per person, including lunch. Children under 12 are free. Buy tickets at www.tjofoundation.org or at the show gate on event day. A free, refillable event beer mug will be given to the first 200 guests through the gates. Attendees are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome, but no flexi-leads are allowed. No coolers are permitted.

All proceeds from this event will provide much-needed medical care and training to the many animals that call TJO their temporary home. The Foundation for TJO Animals is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports and enhances the medical services and enrichment programs for the animals at Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center.