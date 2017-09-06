Foundation for TJO Animals to Host ‘Ride Like an Animal’ Event

SPRINGFIELD — The Foundation for TJO Animals will host the ninth annual “Ride Like an Animal” Motorcycle Ride and Car Show to benefit homeless animals in shelter at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center. All proceeds from this event will provide much-needed medical care and training to the many animals that call TJO their temporary home.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration opens at 9 a.m., followed by kickstands up at 10:45 a.m., with the ride leaving at 11 a.m. for a scenic trek through Western Mass.

Pre-registration festivities at the center — located at 627 Cottage St., Springfield — will include Pat Kelly from Lazer 99.3 and special guest Jonathan Hall and Toto the Tornado Kitten. The ride will end at the Ludlow Elks, located at 69 Chapin St., Ludlow, which will host a party featuring live music from the band Tough Customer, a barbecue (vegetarian food available), raffles, and some TJO alumni.

A car show will offer awards for the top three people’s choice. Show car registration is $15 per passenger and includes admission to the after-party and lunch from noon to 3 p.m. Show cars are encouraged to arrive between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

Registration for the ride is $25 per adult rider and free for children under age 7. For those individuals who would like to attend the after-party, post-ride party tickets are available for $15 per person.

Event sponsors include Chicopee Savings Charitable Foundation, Colonial Tire and Brake Center, Florence Bank, Harley-Davidson of Southampton, and New England Treatment Access. The Foundation for TJO Animals is a nonprofit organization that supports and enhances the medical services and enrichment programs for the animals at Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center.