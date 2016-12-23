Free Legal Assistance Available to Small Businesses

SPRINGFIELD — The Western New England University Small Business Legal Clinic is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs and small-business owners seeking legal assistance for the spring 2017 semester. Under faculty supervision, law students assist clients with legal issues, including choice of entity, employment policies, contract drafting, regulatory compliance, and intellectual-property issues relating to trademark applications and copyright.

This is a free service available to local businesses that would not otherwise have the resources to obtain these types of services. The Small Business Clinic at Western New England School of Law has assisted more than 300 small businesses.

“The clinic is a great resource for entrepreneurs who lack the finances to retain an attorney,” explained Law Professor Robert Statchen. “By using the clinic’s services, businesses can avoid problems by getting legal issues addressed early and correctly. It also provides students with a great opportunity to get real-world experience.”

Applications need to be submitted by Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Applications received after Jan. 5 will be considered if additional resources are available. Students will begin providing services in January. For more information, call the Small Business Legal Clinic at (413) 782-1469 or e-mail Marie Fletcher at mfletcher@law.wne.edu.

The Western New England University Small Business Legal Clinic was established to provide law students with an opportunity to provide practical consultation to entrepreneurs starting new and building existing small businesses in the community. This initiative strengthens alliances within the community by using the resources of the university to foster new-business development.