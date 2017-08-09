Navigation

Free Patent and Trademark Educational Event Slated for Sept. 14

on August 9, 2017 in Daily News

SOUTH HADLEY — The South Hadley Library and the South Hadley & Granby Chamber of Commerce announced a free business educational event for the business community and the public on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the South Hadley Library, located at 2 Canal St. The event, designed for entrepreneurs and businesses, is a joint collaboration between the library and the chamber.

The speaker, Paulina Borrego, is a science and engineering librarian at UMass Amherst. Soon after becoming a librarian in 2007, she took on the role of the Patent & Trademark Resource Center (PTRC) librarian in 2009. She is trained by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office to educate patrons about patents and trademarks, the application process, and how to conduct an effective and thorough search. She works in the UMass Amherst Science & Engineering Library, which is open to the public.

For more information on the program, visit the South Hadley Library’s website at www.shadleylib.org or the chamber website at www.shgchamber.com.

