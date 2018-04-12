Free SAT Prep Workshop to Be Offered at Bay Path University

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University will host a free SAT prep workshop on Wednesday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on its Longmeadow campus at 588 Longmeadow St. Spaces fill quickly, so those interested are encouraged to RSVP by visiting www.baypath.edu/visit or contacting the university at (800) 782-7284, ext. 1331, (413) 565-1331, or visit@baypath.edu.

During the workshop, attendees will get tips from an expert on how to increase SAT scores. Lunch will be provided, and after the workshop concludes, an optional walking tour of the university campus will be offered from 1 to 2 p.m.