Freedom Credit Union Supports CHD Disability Resources Program

SPRINGFIELD — Recently, Freedom Credit Union supported the Center for Human Development’s (CHD) Disability Resources program with a $1,000 donation to help improve access for children and adults to age-appropriate social, emotional, and physical opportunities through adaptive sports and recreation.

According to President Glenn Welch, “Freedom Credit Union recognizes how important it is to invest in local programs like CHD’s Disability Resources. Delivering services and fostering a caring program that promotes positive social engagement, exercise, and education to people as young as 5 and as old as 60 are the core values of Disability Resources.”