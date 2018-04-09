Fuss & O’Neill to Celebrate Opening of Downtown Springfield Office

SPRINGFIELD — Engineering firm Fuss & O’Neill, which has locations throughout New England, will hold an open house at its new downtown Springfield office, 1550 Main St., on Thursday, April 12 at 4 p.m. Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno and MassDevelopment Senior Vice President Richard Henderson are expected to be in attendance.

The company’s move from its West Springfield office to downtown Springfield officially happened in January.

“We are thrilled to be here in Springfield,” says Eric Bernardin, vice president at Fuss & O’Neill. “As an engineering firm, our job is to help create an environment that promotes and provides the groundwork for economic opportunity, civic involvement, and arts and entertainment. We are excited to be part of helping Springfield grow, and we look forward to the future.”

The office space is owned by MassDevelopment, the public finance and economic-development authority of Massachussetts. It is home to other public entities of similar nature and size, including the Springfield School Department, Baystate Health, and the General Services Administration.