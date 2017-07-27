GCC Offers Information Session on Programs, Scholarships

GREENFIELD — Want to work as a certified nursing assistant or home health aide? You can learn about Greenfield Community College’s programs in these fields at an information session on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Franklin Community Coop/McCusker’s Market, 3 State St., Shelburne Falls.

GCC’s CNA/HHA programs can be completed for credit or on a non-credit basis. GCC graduates work in long-term-care facilities, home-health agencies, hospitals and rehabilitation programs, adult day programs, assisted-living centers, hospice, and other community health settings.

Scholarships are available, including partial scholarships for students in 10 Western Franklin County towns: Ashfield, Buckland, Charlemont, Colrain, Conway, Hawley, Heath, Monroe, Rowe, and Shelburne.

This West County information session will include information about how to apply for scholarships. Scholarship applications for the fall semester are due Friday, Aug. 11. To apply for a scholarship, visit www.gcc.mass.edu/non-credit/scholarships.

Anyone planning to attend should RSVP online or by calling (413) 775-1672. Those who would like to learn about the CNA/HHA programs but can’t attend the information session should call (413) 775-1672.

“We are holding an information session in Shelburne Falls because we want to make sure that people know about the generous scholarships available to people from these 10 western Franklin County towns,” said Mark Rabinsky, GCC’s director of Workforce Development & Community Education.

The demand for well-trained healthcare paraprofessionals is growing as the Baby Boom generation is aging. Many healthcare providers employ paraprofessionals and offer secure employment options with good benefits, flexible hours, and career-advancement opportunities. CNA/HHAs have the additional satisfaction of making a positive difference in the lives of the individuals for whom they provide care.

“This is a great opportunity for those interested in working in the healthcare field to access training to become a certified nursing assistant or home health aide,” said Catherine Seaver, GCC’s chief Academic and Student Affairs officer. “There is high demand for people ready to work in these roles, and GCC is pleased to offer these credit and non-credit opportunities. Students should also be aware of the financial assistance that is available to help pay tuition and fees. The program provides students with the necessary training to immediately enter the workforce, and it supports our nation’s growing demand for well-trained workers to care of our elderly. It’s a true win-win situation for the community.”