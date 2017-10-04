Girls Inc. of Holyoke to Host Business Leaders Reception Today

HOLYOKE — The Girls Inc. of Holyoke annual Western MA Business Leaders Reception, slated for today, Oct. 4, offers corporate leaders the chance to interact with the girls they support. Girls will display projects that they are working on, engage with supporters, and show what they have learned. Speakers will include Girls Inc. girls, parents, staff, and corporate supporters. The event will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Mill 1 at Open Square in Holyoke.

Corporate investment in the Girls Inc. experience equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers, and prepare for college and professional careers once unimagined. As part of a national network of 85 Girls Inc. affiliates across the U.S. and Canada, Girls Inc. of Holyoke advocates for all girls, and serves girls from low-income communities in Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, and beyond.

For more information, contact Sarah Etelman, Development manager, at setelman@girlsincholyoke.org or (413) 532-6247, ext. 104.