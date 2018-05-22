Girls on the Run of Western MA to Host 5K Celebration on June 3

SPRINGFIELD — Girls on the Run of Western MA will host a 5K celebration on Sunday, June 3, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Springfield College.

Girls on the Run is a positive, physical-activity-based, youth-development program that uses running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third through eighth grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for the end-of-season 5K event.

Participation in the 5K event is open to the public. The program boasts 740 girls and 190 volunteer coaches this season, and the 5K is expected to draw more than 2,000 participants. Last season’s 5K event brought together more than 1,300 individuals, including program participants, their families and friends, and community members.

The registration cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children and includes an event shirt. The run will begin on the Springfield College track and will include two loops around the campus.

The run will begin at 10:30 a.m., but the festivities, including a group warmup and talk by Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper, will begin at 10 a.m. Early arrival is suggested. To register, or more information about the event and volunteer opportunities, visit www.girlsontherunwesternma.org. Registration will also be available the day of the event beginning at 8:30 a.m.