Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts Nominated for Award

NORTHAMPTON — The Massachusetts Nonprofit Network (MNN) announced that Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts has been selected a finalist for the 2018 Nonprofit Excellence Award in the Small Nonprofit category. The Excellence Awards will be presented at the Massachusetts State House on Monday, June 4.

“The Nonprofit Excellence Awards celebrate the nonprofits and individuals who are making a difference in every subsector and region of Massachusetts,” said Jim Klocke, CEO of the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network. “We are excited to honor the effectiveness and diversity of this year’s impressive finalists for the awards, as well as the dedication and impact of the 33,000 nonprofits and more than half a million nonprofit employees in Massachusetts.”

The Small Nonprofit Excellence Award recognizes an organization making an outsized impact in its community despite limited resources. Girls on the Run inspires girls to be healthy, joyful, and confident, using an experiential, social-emotional curriculum that integrates running. In its third year of operation, Girls on the Run has 180 volunteer coaches, including teachers, parents, and community members operating at 54 school sites serving over 740 girls. To date, Girls on the Run has served more than 1,200 girls around Western Mass.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a finalist for the Small Nonprofit Excellence Award,” said Alison Berman, council director of Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts. “We are proud to be providing such a life-changing program to so many girls in Western Massachusetts. The program touches more than the girls; it impacts their schools, families, and communities.”

This year, MNN’s independent panel of nonprofit and business leaders reviewed more than 150 Excellence Award nominations that highlighted the incredible work of nonprofits across the state. The finalists range from large education providers to small arts organizations. These 27 nonprofits and individuals are improving communities across the Commonwealth, representing every region of Massachusetts.