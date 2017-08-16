Glendale Ridge to Host Fund-raiser for Northampton Survival Center

SOUTHAMPTON — Glendale Ridge Vineyard, located at 155 Glendale Road in Southampton, will host a family-friendly fund-raising event for the Northampton Survival Center on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature Latin folk music by MarKamusic, and food trucks will include the Bistro Bus, La Veracruzana, and Hot Oven Cookies.

The $10 admission goes directly toward purchasing food for clients who visit the pantry. Children age 12 and under are free. Attendees may bring a blanket or chairs if they choose. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Established in 1979, the Northampton Survival Center is dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income individuals and families throughout Hampshire County by providing a stable and reliable source of free, healthy food all year long. With pantries in Northampton and Goshen, the center is open every weekday, and each day distributes over 3,000 pounds of food to between 90 and 100 of its neighbors in need. In all, the center serves about 4,300 clients over the course of the year, one-third of whom are children.