Glenmeadow Presents Panel Discussion on Trump’s First 100 Days

SPRINGFIELD — Glenmeadow will present a panel of political analysts who will lead a discussion on Friday, April 21 about President Trump’s actions in office thus far. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Sleith Hall’s Wood Auditorium at Western New England University, 1215 Wilbraham Road, Springfield.

The election of Trump as the 45th president of the U.S. polarized the country. In Glenmeadow’s program, called “The First 100 Days: Governing Across the Great Divide,” the panel will look at Trump’s first 100 days in office and discuss his performance on topics including domestic and foreign policy, healthcare, immigration, polling, and media coverage.

Political analyst Bill Scher, a contributing editor to Politico and the founder of the blog liberaloasis.com, will serve as moderator. Other panelists will include Tim Vercellotti, professor of Political Science at Western New England University and director of the New England Polling Institute; political consultant Tony Cignoli; Ron Chimelis, a columnist for the Republican; and Marie Angelides, an immigration attorney with her own firm and chair of the Longmeadow Select Board.

The program is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required. To register, call (413) 567-7800 or e-mail learning@glenmeadow.org. Visit glenmeadow.org/learning for more information.

Glenmeadow Learning is one of many free programs Glenmeadow offers to members of the wider community. These programs represent one facet of the life-plan community’s mission to serve seniors across the region and to operate as a socially accountable organization.