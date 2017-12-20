Glenmeadow Welcomes New Board Members

LONGMEADOW — At Glenmeadow’s annual meeting in November, attorney David Carlson, chair of the nonprofit’s governance committee, announced three new members of the Glenmeadow board of directors and five new corporators.

Naren Dhamodharan, John Gallup, and Annette Lerner will now join the board, while Mark Cress, Christopher Gill, Marie Stebbins, and Julie Siciliano have retired from service.

The new members join Paul Nicholson, Dusty Hoyt, Crystal Diamond, Lawrence Bernstein, David Carlson, Dennis Fitzpatrick, Richard Goldstein, Jerome Gurland, Susan Megas, Amy Santarelli, and Norman Smith on the panel. New officers, also elected at the annual meeting, are Hoyt, chair; Fitzpatrick, vice chair; Smith, clerk; and Santarelli, treasurer.

New corporators are Paul Barden, Sean Anderson, Leslie Smith Frank, Jackie Quimby, and Elaine Tourtelotte. Glenmeadow is a nonprofit organization, and corporators are its legal entity, empowered to elect board members and to amend the bylaws. Corporators also support the mission of Glenmeadow by serving as ambassadors.

Dhamodharan has extensive experience in affordable housing for elders, specifically in developing assisted living. Prior to establishing Hampden Park Capital & Consulting in Northborough, for which he is president, he was director of Housing and Supportive Services at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs. Under his direction, the office developed a successful, affordable assisted-living model in existing elderly-housing communities.

Gallup retired as president and CEO of Westfield’s Strathmore Paper Co. in 1992. He was involved in different capacities with Baystate Medical Center and the Baystate Health Foundation, serving on the foundation’s President’s Society. He won the National Conference for Community and Justice’s Human Relations Award along his wife, Paula. Currently, he is a charter trustee with the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts and is involved with the Willie Ross School for the Deaf.

Lerner brings leadership skills from her experience as vice president of a publishing company and stock-photo agency in New York City for 12 years. She was also president of a women’s organization at her temple and an active member of a parent-teacher association when her children were young. Since moving to Glenmeadow from Florida a year and a half ago, she has been an active member of the community, working in the Glenmeadow store, developing relationships, and volunteering with fund-raisers.