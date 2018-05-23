Gove Law Office Opens Spencer Office, Welcomes Brian Roode

LUDLOW — Gove Law Office announced it will open an office in Spencer, expanding its presence into Worcester County. The four-attorney firm also has offices in Ludlow and Northampton.

Along with the opening of the Spencer office, Gove Law Office also welcomes attorney Brian Roode as an associate. Roode, who has been in practice since 2008, will be focused on real-estate transactions, family law and mediation, estate planning, and landlord-tenant matters.

“Brian is a valuable addition to our firm, and brings a decade of experience in family law and real-estate matters. We look forward to having him help our clients navigate the difficult situations they may face,” said Michael Gove, founding partner of Gove Law Office.

Roode earned his juris doctor from the Massachusetts School of Law in 2008 and owned his own solo practice until joining the Gove Law Office in 2018. He practices in Worcester, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.