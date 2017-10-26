The Gray House Seeks Turkeys to Feed Neighbors in Need

SPRINGFIELD — Thanksgiving is approaching, and the Gray House, a nonprofit human-services agency in the North End of Springfield, is requesting donations to help ensure that everyone enjoys a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“There are so many families in our community that would go without a Thanksgiving meal if it weren’t for our community donating turkeys and all of the sides,” said Executive Director Teresa Spaziani-Liberti. “Families who receive turkeys from us are so appreciative that they get to share this meal with their loved ones. Almost every year, we receive at least one turkey donation from a family who previously received a turkey from us. It’s so wonderful to see people giving back to others, even though they still may be struggling themselves.”

The Gray House is seeking donations of frozen turkeys as well as gravy, stuffing, potatoes, canned sweet potatoes, canned vegetables, pie crust, and pie filling. “We are hoping to provide at least 500 families with a turkey and sides. The number of families we can provide holiday meals to truly depends on the number of turkeys donated,” Spaziani-Liberti added.

This year, with the influx of evacuees from Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria, the Gray House expects an even greater need for food on top of the higher demand it typically experiences toward the end of the year. In addition to holiday food, donations of new or gently used warm winter coats, gloves, and scarves are needed for these families.

Donations can be dropped off weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Nov. 17 at the Gray House, 22 Sheldon St., Springfield. To schedule a donation outside of this time or if you plan to coordinate a food drive, call (413) 734-6696. Eligible families in need can sign up to receive a turkey at the Gray House on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. More information on eligibility and requirements can be found at grayhouse.org/thanksgiving-food-distribution.