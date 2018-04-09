Greater Chicopee Chamber Offers Opportunity to Run the Runway

CHICOPEE — The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will present 5K Run the Runway in collaboration with the Galaxy Community Council and Westover Metropolitan Airport on Saturday, June 16.

The event will allow a limited number of pre-screened registrants exclusive access through the airport, where they will run a professionally timed 5K down the runway and back under the tails of Westover Air Reserve Base’s signature C-5 Galaxy aircraft. Pre-registrants will also have the option to walk a shorter route down part of the runway.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Westover Metropolitan Airport, 255 Padgette St., Chicopee. Participants and spectators are welcome to visit sponsor booths and engage in family-friendly activities outside the airport leading up the run. However, walk-up registrations will not be available.

The $25 registration includes an opportunity to run this one-of-a-kind course, timing courtesy of Accu-Spec, a commemorative T-shirt, a runner’s gift, and a buffet lunch at Munich Haus restaurant. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place male and female runners. Proceeds will benefit the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce’s mission to advance the economic and civic well-being of the community and the Galaxy Community Council’s work to support the men, women, and mission of Westover Air Reserve Base, as well as to co-produce the Great New England Air and Space Show.